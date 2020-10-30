J D Tuck J D Tuck, age 92, passed away on October 20, 2020 in Midland, Texas. He was born March 3, 1928 in Baylor County, Texas to Joseph Thomas and Eva Lou Roberson Tuck. He graduated in 1945 from Seymour High School. He was employed by GTE for 40 years. He lived an active retirement life for 32 years. He loved to play gin with Frances and he always had a smile on his face. He confessed his faith in Jesus Christ. J D Tuck is survived by wife of 72 years Frances Tuck, three sons Byron, Mark, and Kelly, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren, also, one sister Dora Edna Tuck Covington and two sisters-in-law Marie Tuck and Grace Harrison.

