J Ventura Triana, 86, Midland Tx. passed away November 25th 2020. Evening viewing will be Wednesday December 2nd 2020 from 5:00-6:00 p.m. followed by the reading of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home 405 N Terrell St Midland Tx 79701 Funeral services will be Thursday December 3rd 2020 at 2pm at San Miguel Catholic Church 1100 Camp St Midland Tx 79701 Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Garden Cemetery 6800 S, TX-349 Midland Tx 79706 He is survived by his wife Maria Villegas de Triana, his children Lauro, Francisco, Hilario, Guadalupe, Lisa, Jesus, and Zefe Triana Villegas, 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



