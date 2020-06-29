On June 23, 2020 Jake went peacefully into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Jake was born in Godley, Texas on the family ranch July 12, 1927 and attended primary school in various county schools. Growing up on the family ranch he began his life as a true cowboy working cattle and riding horses at an early age. His love of all things western continued throughout his life. He eventually moved to Hood County where he studied at Granbury High School. During his high school days he left riding horses and began riding a motorcycle. Motorcycles along with his mischievous spirit built his reputation as a rebel and a troublemaker with the local law enforcement. At seventeen he left school to join the Merchant Marines which gave him a way to travel the world during WWII. Upon his return home he restarted his romance with Geraldine Perry. They married July 30, 1948 and he never left her side for 71 years. She was the number one passion in his life until his last day on this earth. Jake loved to work. Shortly after his release from the Merchant Marines he found his second passion in Dental Technology. He was becoming renown in his field when the Korean War began and he was conscripted into the U. S. Army at 26 years of age. His military service stateside served as a vehicle to hone his skills. Eventually he became certified in every discipline of Dental Technology. He was invited to teach at Vocational Training Schools and a Dental School. Being a Certified Dental Technician was his pride and joy, as was owning Freeland Dental Lab for over 40 years. The Lab was affiliated with Vocational and Industrial Education Clubs of America and served to train many high school students in the art of being a Dental Technician. He served both Midland High School and Robert E. Lee High School for over 15 years receiving multiple awards. His passion for building teeth encouraged a number of students to make their careers in Dental Technology. His love of working inspired him to open another business. In 1976 he decided to build a mobile home park. He cleared the land by hand and surveyed each lot to perfect and exact measurements. Eventually, some of his surplus acreage became the sub-division named after him, Free Land Estates. He loved to spend his free time in the mountains of New Mexico playing golf. He also continued to ride motorcycles and horses throughout the course of his life. Jake is survived by his wife Gerladine Perry and daughter Jaydine Zachry and her husband Tommy, daughter Sue Lee, granddaughters Crystal Dady, Tiffani Hamilton, Tatum MacNaughton, Brandice Soechting and grandson Jake Lee, and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Dwight Freeland and Maude York and brother Benny Freeland. The family wishes to offer their deepest appreciation to his care givers Monica Dykema, Agnieszka Oakley, Comfort Odumbo, Toyin Olayiwola, and Mildred Rodriquez. Thank you for caring so lovingly. The family will hold a visitation and viewing Monday June 29, 2020 at Ellis Funeral Home from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at 801 Andrews Highway Midland, Texas 79701. Graveside service will be held Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Resthaven 4616 N. Big Spring Street Midland, Texas at 11:00am.



