Jack Dodson, 48, of Midland, passed from this life on September 18, 2020. He was born to Jimmy and Jacquelyn Dodson on May 14, 1972 in Hobbs, NM. He is survived by his wife, Crystal Dodson; daughter, Abby Dodson; parents, Jimmy and Jacquelyn Dodson; brother, Joseph Dodson. Funeral service will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home.



