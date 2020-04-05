Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Douglas Larremore. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Jack Douglas Larremore, 86, received the ultimate gift on Tuesday, March 31, 2020; he was welcomed to his heavenly home. Jack was born in Venus, Texas on October 16, 1933 to Walter E. Larremore and Rose Alice Foster Larremore. He grew up in Brady, Texas and graduated from Brady High School in 1952, where he played football and was the drummer in the dance band. He continued with the dance band until he left Brady to attend Sul Ross University for two years. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Rochester and the U.S.S. Jarvis, where his tours took him to Yokosuka, Kobe, and Sasebo, Japan; as well as Hong Kong, Guam, and Pearl Harbor. After his service time with the U.S. Navy, he completed his education at Texas Tech University with a Bachelor's in Business Administration in December 1959. Jack began his professional career with Texaco in January 1960 as a Scout and stayed with the company through January 1974. During his tenure with Texaco, he earned several promotions, ultimately serving the company as District Landman. Upon leaving Texaco, he worked for Texas Pacific Oil Company as Regional Land Manager for West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California. He had also worked for Hrubetz Oil Company as Regional Land Manager and Parker and Parsley Petroleum Company, which is now Pioneer, as a Senior Vice President, and retired in 1996. He was a Certified Professional Landman, a member of the Permian Basin Landmen's Association and the American Association of Petroleum Landmen. Jack loved horses and owned and raised several quarter horses; enjoying them as a hobby with his girls, Missy and Melanie. He was also active in the Midland Junior Baseball Association, during the time his son, Jeffrey, played baseball. In his later years, he and Pat traveled to many thoroughbred horse tracks trying to "pick the winners", and he loved boating on Lake Belton with his family and friends. A true people person, Jack was always ready with a smile. He liked nothing better than rehashing old stories with his two best friends, Dick Westlake and Leroy Reeves. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, brother, James, two sisters, Lynette Cassanato and Ena Liverman, and brother in law, Sammy Cassanato. Jack is survived by his wife of 29 years, Pat Larremore of Lubbock, sister, Jean Lawrence of Belton, daughter, Melanie Keesee of Fort Worth, daughter, Missy Nelson and husband, Rod of Cleburne, son, Jeffrey Larremore of Fort Worth, and daughter, Shanna Cloyd and husband, James, of Midland, grandchildren, Kirstin Bentley and partner, Josh McCown, Brian Keesee and partner, Jessica White, Brady Nelson, Abby Larremore, Abigail Krieg and husband, Clay, Josh Cloyd, and Julia Cloyd, and great grandchildren, Kaiden and Kolten Bentley, Gunnar Barnett, and Margot Krieg. The family would like to give special recognition to Darla, Kori, and Roe with Hospice of Lubbock for their outstanding care and compassion. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to a lifesaving . Memorial services will be held at a later date, and he will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland. Services are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock.

Jack Douglas Larremore, 86, received the ultimate gift on Tuesday, March 31, 2020; he was welcomed to his heavenly home. Jack was born in Venus, Texas on October 16, 1933 to Walter E. Larremore and Rose Alice Foster Larremore. He grew up in Brady, Texas and graduated from Brady High School in 1952, where he played football and was the drummer in the dance band. He continued with the dance band until he left Brady to attend Sul Ross University for two years. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Rochester and the U.S.S. Jarvis, where his tours took him to Yokosuka, Kobe, and Sasebo, Japan; as well as Hong Kong, Guam, and Pearl Harbor. After his service time with the U.S. Navy, he completed his education at Texas Tech University with a Bachelor's in Business Administration in December 1959. Jack began his professional career with Texaco in January 1960 as a Scout and stayed with the company through January 1974. During his tenure with Texaco, he earned several promotions, ultimately serving the company as District Landman. Upon leaving Texaco, he worked for Texas Pacific Oil Company as Regional Land Manager for West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California. He had also worked for Hrubetz Oil Company as Regional Land Manager and Parker and Parsley Petroleum Company, which is now Pioneer, as a Senior Vice President, and retired in 1996. He was a Certified Professional Landman, a member of the Permian Basin Landmen's Association and the American Association of Petroleum Landmen. Jack loved horses and owned and raised several quarter horses; enjoying them as a hobby with his girls, Missy and Melanie. He was also active in the Midland Junior Baseball Association, during the time his son, Jeffrey, played baseball. In his later years, he and Pat traveled to many thoroughbred horse tracks trying to "pick the winners", and he loved boating on Lake Belton with his family and friends. A true people person, Jack was always ready with a smile. He liked nothing better than rehashing old stories with his two best friends, Dick Westlake and Leroy Reeves. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, brother, James, two sisters, Lynette Cassanato and Ena Liverman, and brother in law, Sammy Cassanato. Jack is survived by his wife of 29 years, Pat Larremore of Lubbock, sister, Jean Lawrence of Belton, daughter, Melanie Keesee of Fort Worth, daughter, Missy Nelson and husband, Rod of Cleburne, son, Jeffrey Larremore of Fort Worth, and daughter, Shanna Cloyd and husband, James, of Midland, grandchildren, Kirstin Bentley and partner, Josh McCown, Brian Keesee and partner, Jessica White, Brady Nelson, Abby Larremore, Abigail Krieg and husband, Clay, Josh Cloyd, and Julia Cloyd, and great grandchildren, Kaiden and Kolten Bentley, Gunnar Barnett, and Margot Krieg. The family would like to give special recognition to Darla, Kori, and Roe with Hospice of Lubbock for their outstanding care and compassion. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to a lifesaving . Memorial services will be held at a later date, and he will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland. Services are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations