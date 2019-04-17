Notice

Jack Edward Humphrey, 79, of Odessa passed away on April 15,2019. He was born to the late Clyde and Edna Humphrey on January 1, 1940 in Chugwater, WY. He is survived by his wife, Violent Humphrey; children, Douglas E. Humphrey, Jeffrey J. Humphrey, Clyde D. Humphrey, Sonja J. Coleman, Sheila M. Humphrey, Francine M. Floyd and Nadine Andrea Humphrey; brothers, Floyd Humphrey, Lester Humphrey and Kurt Humphrey; sister, Lucille Hill. There are no services scheduled at this time. All arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.

