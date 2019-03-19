Jack Hollums, 89, of Midland, passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. The family will receive guests from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Bellview Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Jack is survived by his wife, Rosemary Hollums; children, Janice Parker; Patsy Gerald; Jackie Brown; Eddy Hollums; Rodney Hollums; and Susan Graham.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 19, 2019