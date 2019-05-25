Jack Ryder Witten Lee and Autumn Willow Love Burcham

Jack Ryder Burcham, Witten Lee Burcham and Autumn Willow-Love Burcham passed away this week. Graveside service will be held at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Survivors include parents, Leandra and Jack Burcham and siblings, Benjamin, Jonathan, Linkin and Gracie, all of Midland; maternal grandparents, Christina Ramos and Johnny of Odessa; aunts, Misty and Justin Jones of Midland, Sherrie Burcham of Midland, and Moriah Mendoza of Odessa. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 25, 2019
