Jackie Allen Dillard, 72, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home. A native of Mineral Wells, Texas, Mr. Dillard was born on December 23, 1946 the son of the late Wesley Dillard and Estalene Downey Dillard. Jack joined the Navy in 1968. On November 21, 1970 he married Lyn Dummann. Jack's military service continued for 26 years and he retired as a commissioned officer, CWO4, before retiring in 1994. Following his retirement, he served as assistant golf pro at Nueva Vista Golf Club. Jack loved life in Texas. In his spare time, he could be found attending baseball games, golfing, fishing, or traveling in their motorhome. He especially enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids grow, prosper and succeed in life. In 2015 he and Lyn relocated to Stokesdale, NC to be closer to their daughter, Lori. Surviving are his wife of almost 49 years, Lyn Dillard; daughter Lori Ann Leak of Colfax, son Robert A. Dillard of Midland, TX, sisters Mary Abrahams (Lonnie) of Waco, TX and Deb Stowe of Gordon, TX; and 5 grandchildren, USAF Officer Trainee Micah Daniel, Haiden Leak, Liam Leak, Kaitlyn Cavazos, and Zachary Cavazos. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Melanie Cavazos. A celebration of his life and love of sports will be held Thanksgiving weekend when the family is gathered together. The football games will be on, of course. In lieu of flowers or monetary donations, Jack would be pleased to know that you spent time with your kids or grandkids attending a sporting event. Jack's cremains will be buried at sea by the US Navy. Forbis & Dick - Stokesdale is honored to serve the Dillard family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019

