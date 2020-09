Jackie L. Kirk, 68, of Odessa, passed from this life on September 8, 2020. He was born to the late Jack and Myrna Kirk on July 7, 1952 in Fort Worth, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Kirk; children, Timothy J. Kirk, Misty M. Augesen and Lindsey M. Kirk; five siblings; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home.



