Jackie W. Mazy met his sweet savior in the early morning of September 10th with his family in his home in Midland, Texas. Friends and family will gather to celebrate his life at a memorial service at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Sovereign Grace Church, 2901 W. Kansas, Midland, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Billy Raies. Interment will be in the Andrews North Cemetery at 3:00 P.M. Thursday under the personal care of McNett Funeral Home, Andrews, Texas. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at McNett Funeral Home. Please visit www.mcnettfuneralhome.com for obituary information, visitation and service details, and family pictures and video. Jackie Wayne Mazy was born in his home in Paris, Texas, on July 11, 1939. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ruth Mazy, brothers Mike and Ricky Mazy, and son, James Andrew. He is survived by his wife Joy, children Jay and wife Karen of Graham, Texas; Jeff and wife Nancy of New Braunfels, TX; and Amy and husband Steve Avampato of Midland, TX. They were blessed with seven grandchildren, Tyler, Erin, and Dillon Mazy (Jay), James, Miciah, Emma and Ellenie Avampato (Amy) and great-granddaughter, Riley Elizabeth Mazy (Erin). Jackie grew up in Lubbock, Texas, attending Calvary Baptist Church where he trusted Jesus as his savior at the age of 14. Soon after he led his parents and brothers to the Lord and pursued sharing God's love and truth with everyone he met. He attended Hardin Simmons University and met his sweet Joy, at Glorieta, NM during BSU week in 1958, marrying the next year. They gratefully celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on August 31st of this year. Jackie earned his BS degree in Business Education from College of the Southwest in Hobbs, NM while raising a family and working for Shell Oil Co in Andrews, TX. He taught at Odessa College until starting his own business Mazy Real Estate in New Braunfels, TX, where he was president of the Board of Realtors. He had a zeal for learning new things and relating to people from all different backgrounds. He never met a stranger. His commitment to his family was his passion. His joy and enthusiasm for life was inspirational. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 12, 2019

