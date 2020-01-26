Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob Anthony Anders. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Jacob Anthony Anders, 19, of Midland, Texas, passed away on 1-18-2020 in Midland. Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on 2-1-2020 at Stonegate Fellowship, 6000 West Wadley, Midland, Texas, 79707 with Kyle Rodgers officiating. Arrangements are by Martinez Funeral Home. Jacob was born in San Antonio to Kristy (Steve) Whiteker and Shane Anders on March 4, 2000. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 2018. He worked for Ally Outdoors as a Sales Consultant. He was an active member of Stonegate Fellowship, and a student at Midland College. He is preceded in death by both his grandfathers, Billy Williams and Frank Anders; great Aunts Francis and Helen, and his Aunt Starla (Clayton) Cope. Jacob is survived by his Mother, Kristy (Steve) Whiteker of Fort Davis, father Shane Anders of Kerrville, Grandmothers Darlene Williams of San Angelo, and Bonnie Anders of Ingram; Brothers Cason and Easton Anders of Ingram; Jamie (Crystal) Whiteker and family, Jacob (Kellyn) Whiteker and family, Jed (Sydnee) Whiteker and family; sister Janie Jo Whiteker and family; Aunts: Michelle (Kenny) Hostetter and family of Odessa, Connie (Phil Spicer) Sheldon and family of Douglasville, GA, Michelle Reed of LaVernia, Donna (Andrew) Kjar and family of San Antonio, and Dora (LaDonna Burton) Williams and family of San Angelo; Uncles: Danny (Lollie) Martin and family of Fort Myers, FL, and Preston (Lisa) Williams and family of Lytle, and numerous extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations to be made to the Stonegate Youth Camp Scholarship Fund. This can be done here:

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020

