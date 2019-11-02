Jacob Daniel Dean, age 44, of Odessa, TX passed away on October 26, 2019 in Odessa. Jacob was born October 22, 1975 to Jack and Billie Dean in Odessa, TX. He graduated from Permian High School. Jacob married Natalie Marie Payne on April 16, 2010 in Odessa, TX. He received a Bachelors Degree in Art from Abilene Christian University. Jacob was involved in bringing people to Christ, he and his wife were members of Mid-Cities Community Church in Midland, TX. Jacob was employed as a Pumper in the oilfield for Aghorn Operating, but he actually worked for God. Jacob is survived by his three children, Jordan, Emma and Caleb Dean; his parents, Jack and Billie Dean; brother, John Dean and his wife, Genevieve and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Odessa. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Monday, November 4, 2019 at Mid-Cities Community Church in Midland with Pastor Mickey Eckels and Pastor Jonathan Purkey officiating. Special thanks to Jim Dean, John Dean, Genevieve Dean and Joshua Dean for being there for us during these trying times. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Odessa. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 2, 2019