Jacob Jay Aguirre
Jacob Jay Aguirre of Stanton passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Jacob is survived by his mother, Rosemary Aguirre; daughter, Raydawn Aguirre; three sisters and one brother. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the services will be limited to family only. Arrangements are under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 14, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
