Jacqueline Marie Jobe, 58, of Midland, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Midland on November 19, 1961 to the late Loretta (Gibson) and J. W. Grigory. Memorial service will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Living Way Foursquare Church. Please visit ellisfunerals.com to leave online condolences.