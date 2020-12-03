He was born in November A grande person to have known Big Hearted, when he was around You could never feel alone! He had so much humor Full of laughter and good spirits too It's so hard to know he Left this world It wasn't what he wanted to do. His strength and his will He tried it to the end And climbing the mountain That was before him. I know he looked back But then he felt free And that last breath he took He had to stay so he could Breath. So now the ones he left behind can Hold in the memories of all the Goodtimes God gave to use to not Loose faith and in Him we will Trust! Poem by. Susan Gamboa Jaime Lozano was born on November 11, 1960 to Cleofas Lozano and Manuela Lozano in Los Angeles, California. He was one of five children and grew up in a house with 4 sisters. He met and married his wife Barbara Lozano in Roswell, NM in 1981. He leaves behind 4 children, 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren he won't get to meet. He began working as a Respiratory Therapist in 1986 and dedicated the rest of his life to helping others. He was a beloved mentor and father figure to many. Aside from his immediate family he leaves behind a large network of dear friends and coworkers who were like family. He had a heart of gold and the world is now a sadder place with him gone. No services will be held at this time due to the COVID pandemic. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com