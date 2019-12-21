Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Christopher "J.C." Driggers. View Sign Service Information Starbuck Funeral Home 201 Edwards St Merkel , TX 79536 (325)-928-4711 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Graveside service 2:00 PM Trent Cemetery Send Flowers Notice

Christopher "J.C." Driggers James Christopher (J.C.) Driggers, 83, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 surrounded by his family at his cherished family ranch. He was born on June 14, 1936 to James Albert Driggers and Mamye Catherine (Wells) Driggers in Iraan, Texas. Shortly after his birth the family moved to Clyde where he graduated High School. J.C. married the love of his life Marquata McQueen on August 11, 1955 and enjoyed 63 years together before her passing on February 4, 2019. J.C. and Marquata loved celebrating Christmas and were not about to celebrate this year without one another. J.C. founded Driggers Supply Company, a wholesale plumbing supplier, in 1967 which is still run by his granddaughter and her husband today. He was also a rancher and loved spending time outdoors. J.C. was a strong and well respected leader within his family, his church and his community. He still believed in the value of his word and a firm handshake. He taught Sunday School for many years and helped grow young Christians in their walk with the Lord and served as a Deacon. Daddy is healed and in the presence of the Lord, he's having a great reunion with family and friends that have gone on before. As his great- granddaughter said "Granddad and Mawmaw are holding hands walking down the streets of gold". J.C. is survived by his daughters Terry Adams and husband Ron of Midland, Debbie Green and husband Jim of Trent, and Judy Kasper and husband Robert of Trent; grandchildren Ronnie Adams, Jr. and wife Jessica of Mobile AL, Sarah Gignac and husband Jason of Midland, Christopher Wofford and wife Dana of Abilene, Blake Kasper and wife Milena of Abilene, Amber Wright and husband Tim of New Bern, NC, Jamie Green of Abilene and Jalon Green of Trent; great-grandchildren Waylon, Hayden; Jaron, Jalynn, Jaxon; Preslee, Levi; Sophia, Jackson; Eliana; Brook, Cayla, Jaden and Sarah; sister-in-law Janice McQueen Spence and numerous nieces and nephews. J.C. was preceded in death by his wife Marquata Driggers; his parents Albert and Mamye; sisters Betty Sue Driggers Faircloth and Iris Wynell Driggers Down; son-in-law Gary Clark; and infant grandson Cody Ben. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Trent Cemetery officiated by David Sapp. Services are under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home.

