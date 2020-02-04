Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James (Jim) Cunningham. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

James (Jim) Cunningham was born January 16th 1961 in Wichita Falls, TX He passed away January 29th 2020 in Sweetwater, TX Jim was known to many as Pop or Cowboy Jim who enjoyed his family, friends but most of all his grandchildren. Being a Cowboy, all his life Jim got to travel and work on many Ranches. He loved to ride good horses and work cattle. He was a great listener, a hardworking man who was always willing to lend a hand and one who found joy in every day. He is preceded in death by his dad Jimmy Cunningham, maternal Grandparents Buck and Mary Thompson and his paternal grandparents Pete and Maude Cunningham. He is survived by his son Cody Buck and wife Toni Cunningham, son Jared Cunningham, granddaughter Nina Buck Cunningham, grandson Brazos Cody Cunningham, his mother Rexie Perry, his sisters Marsha and husband David Davis, Mary Scott and daughter Lauren Holick, sister Colleen and husband Cisco Castillo, his aunt Marjorie Mellott, previous wife Cheryl Bookout and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Viewing will be from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday February 5th 2020 at Cox Funeral Home 114 Fletcher Dr. Del Rio, TX 78840 Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday February 6th 2020 at Esperanza First Baptist Church 901 Avenue G Del Rio, TX 78840 with Pastor Jim Wilson officiating and the Burial to follow at South Lawn Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to Cox Funeral Home in Del Rio, TX Donations can be made to the American Cancer Association

