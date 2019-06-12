James D. Mathes, 75 of Midland passed away June 7, 2019 in Odessa. He was born April 2, 1944 in Maryville, Blount County, Tennessee to James R. and Hazel Mathes. He grew up in Tennessee and came to Midland in 1963. James had worked for M. F. Machen Construction for many years and later was an Independent Building Contractor. He married Vickie N. Bostic in 1968. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 sister, Vivian Blair; 1 son, James Robert Mathes in 1971; and 1 daughter, Teresa Jo Mathes Ward in 1995. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Mathes of Midland; 2 brothers, George Mathes of Morristown, TN and Mayford E. Mathes of Midland; 3 sisters, Grace Stephens, Fleeta Mathes, and Donna Mathes all of Maryville, TN; 8 nieces and 8 nephews; and numerous other family members. The family would like to thank Hospice and Odessa Medlink for their care of James. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be sent at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 12, 2019