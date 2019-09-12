Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James D. "Jim" Wilson. View Sign Service Information American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home 4100 North FM 1788 Midland , TX 79707 (432)-563-9767 Send Flowers Notice

Jim was born to Franklin E. Wilson and Addie M. (Weiler) Wilson on January 14, 1932 in Cincinnati, OH. He served his country in the Korean War with the U.S. Army and attained the rank of Corporal. He was a good husband, father and friend. He enjoyed fishing, metal-working and was considered a master in woodworking. For 67 years he was married to Helen Richardson; 65 years in the sunshine state of California and the last 2 years in our great state of Texas. Together, they raised one daughter, Kathleen "Kathy" Young and one son, Robert "Rob" J. Wilson. He is survived by his wife and both of their children, along with Rob's wife Katherine, their two children Sean & Christopher and Kathy's husband Bob, their two children, Amanda Martin and Daniel Young and three great grandchildren (Sophia, Grant and Oliver). He is also predeceased by one brother, Franklin R. Wilson and one sister, Ann Marie Wilson. A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 P.M., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. Family will receive friends immediately following at the home of Mr. & Mrs. Bob Young. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Parkinson's Foundation or a veteran's .

