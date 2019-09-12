Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Daniel Banks. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

James Daniel Banks Passed Sunday September 8, 2019 from heart complications. He was born April 8th, 1967 in Newnan, Georgia to Joe and Imogene Banks. He was raised in Newnan until 1980 when the family moved to Midland, TX. As a child James was known by the name Jamie and also had the nickname of Tater. He played little league baseball for many years of his childhood mostly as a catcher and was coached by his father Joe. He and his family enjoyed many camping trips and lots of family vacations most of which cover lots and lots of miles and many states. After moving to Midland he graduated from Midland Lee High School in 1985. He spent a few years working in the oil field industry and lived for a short time in Lamar Colorado before returning to Midland. After leaving the oil field industry James worked for Box Auto Salvage for many years starting as a dismantler and working his way up to salesperson. After leaving Box Auto Salvage James started a new career that he enjoyed very much as a bartender where he spent several years working at Blue Max Music Venue. After Blue Max closed he became a bartender at Riley's Bar and Grill, and was known to make the best Bloody Mary in the universe. As an adult, James was known by the nickname of Roach by his numerous friends and customers. He was a very passionate Pittsburgh Steelers fan from a very young age and collected lots of Steelers memorabilia and would rarely miss a game. He enjoyed his music very much and loved taking concert road trips with his very special long time friend Erika Berry Dunton. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marshall & Edna Banks of Midland and Jesse & Myrtle Harrison of Hogansville, Ga., cousin Brett Banks of San Marcos TX., Uncle Richard Banks of Ballinger TX and longtime companion Martha Brzostowski of Odessa TX. He is survived by his wife Megan Petty of Midland his daughter Jaimee Banks of Brownwood TX. Parents Joe and Imogene Banks of Midland brother Marshall and wife Nandy Banks of Midland, Brother Lee and wife Mitzy Banks of McKinney TX, Sister Jessica and husband Doug Rogers of McKinney TX. Step children Heather McGill and Zack Wharton, many Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. With also countless recent and longtime close friends. Visitation will be held Friday September 13 from 4:00- 8:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Hwy Midland TX and a memorial service will be Saturday September 14th at 12:00 noon also at Ellis. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to

