James David Medlin was born November 11, 1961 to James and Londa Medlin in Odessa, Texas. He very suddenly left us April 14, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital. David attended Goliad Elementary and Hood Junior High. He graduated from Permian High School in 1980. David worked for Exxon Mobil in the Fullerton and Means fields for several decades before transferring to their Houston office. For the last 20 years, he and Jonathan have worked in the Permian Basin doing those odd jobs that he always seemed to excel at, loving the occasional challenge. He was proud to have his son beside him as they daily went to work. David was a quiet man who certainly enjoyed a good prank or two. Receiving presents from David could sometimes mean chipping through a 5 pound bag of cement or cutting through a roll of fishing line to reach the final goal. David was literally larger than life. If something was broken he would do his best to make things right whether it was your heart, your car or your front door. With him, things were always straightforward, upfront, right or wrong. At his passing, he was greeted by his father James Medlin, grandparents Luther and Alene Donham, Lonnie and Addie Medlin, cousin Tim Gimpel and former wife Johnna Allen. He has left behind to grieve his loss his precious son Jonathan, his fiance Shellie Robbins with her children Addison and Colton Sandell, mother Londa Medlin, sister Jeanie Rex her husband Dan, their son Michael, sister-in-law Stephanie Todd her husband Perry with their children Dillon, Taylor and Madison, several other aunts, uncles and cousins as well as a lifetime of wonderful friends including Larry and Linda Hood plus Lonnie and Donna Hamil. A memorial service to celebrate the life of David will be held at Sherwood Church of Christ on Wednesday, April 17th at 2:00 p.m.. Hubbard Kelly Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Honorary pallbearers will be Dan Rex, Michael Rex, Don Hallmark, Lantz Mills, Tommy Miller, Colton Sandell, and Keith Darwin. Please know the family appreciates and is humbled by everyone who has reached out to express their love, prayers and support. As we start this journey without our precious Dave, we covet your prayers so we can honor his life, his memory. To the families who were blessed by receiving the donations of our precious David's earthly body, we will advise you to buckle your seatbelts because having David as a part of your life guarantees a fun exhilarating ride. Enjoy!

