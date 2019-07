James David Ross, 78, of San Angelo passed away on June 25,2019. A private memorial service will be held in Saxton, PA at a later date. Survivors are his sons, John David Ross and William W (Bill) Ross; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Survivors also include his children through marriage; his daughters, Erlinda McKenzie and Estella Zachery and son Lewis Martinez; 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Irene Gamboa Ross, 82, of San Angelo passed away on June 25,2019 after a short battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held in San Angelo, TX today at 12:30pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Survivors are her daughters, Erlinda McKenzie and Estella Zachery and son Lewis Martinez; 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Survivors also include her children through marriage; her sons, John David Ross and William W (Bill) Ross; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.