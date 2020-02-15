James Denvil Whisenhunt, 92, of Midland, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Midland. He is survived by his wife, LaRue Whisenhunt of Midland. His children include daughter, Elaine Whisenhunt; son, Randy Whisenhunt; and daughter, Loretta Bourn. Friends are invited for visitation with the family on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring Street Midland, TX 79705. Private family graveside service will be held at Prairie Haven Cemetery. Memorial service celebrating James's life will be at 2:00 p.m. MST on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Prairie Haven Cemetery Chapel, 1900 E Stanolind Rd. Hobbs, NM 88240.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2020