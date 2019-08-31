Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Duncan. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 906 Gregg St Big Spring , TX 79720 (432)-267-6331 Send Flowers Notice

James Otis Duncan, 92, of Big Spring, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in San Diego, California. Private memorial services will be held. James was born in Cross Plains, Texas January 22, 1927. His parents were Eunice Carroll Duncan and Dave Duncan. The family moved to Big Spring to start Duncan Drilling Company. James graduated from Big Spring High School in 1945 and attended Texas Tech. He married Dorothy Marie Wasson August 27, 1948. James founded an oil field construction company, a well servicing company, an oil field acidizing and fracking company, and Conquest Oil Company. He was a partner and eventual owner of Highland Mall, and was a director of First National Bank of Big Spring. A lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, James was a man of faith. He and Dorothy loved and enjoyed their family and friends, and especially took pleasure in the time they spent in San Diego, California. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Petree of Lubbock, Texas and Sue Duncan of Midland, Texas, as well as his son, Dave Duncan, and his wife, Paula of Dallas, Texas; his grandchildren are Paige Kuchler, her husband, Tom Kuchler of Dallas, Texas and Alyson French and her husband, Powhattan French of Fort Worth, Texas; and his great-grandchildren are Hattan French, Kennedy Kuchler, Lyles French, and Duncan Kuchler. James was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy; his son in law, John Petree; and grandson, James Petree. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at

