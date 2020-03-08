Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. "Jim" Barron. View Sign Service Information Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors 1010 Bering Drive Houston , TX 77057 (713)-789-3005 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors 1010 Bering Drive Houston , TX 77057 View Map Visitation Following Services Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors 1010 Bering Drive Houston , TX 77057 View Map Send Flowers Notice

James E. "Jim" Barron of Houston, and formerly of Midland, was born in Midland on the 24th of May in 1938. He passed away in Houston on Thursday the 20th of February 2020. He was 81 years of age. Jim graduated from Midland High School in 1957. He served in the Army before attending the Art Center School of Design in Los Angeles California where he earned his B.P.A. In 1963, He moved to Detroit, Michigan, and worked for General Motors and then American Motors as a Designer for their Show Car Studio's. In the early 70's he returned to Midland to work for Windecker Research, on a twin- engine pusher airplane. Jim was an entrepreneur and co-owner of Acrylic Image, Sargent-Barron Interior Designs, Trains of Texas, and Moloco. He also was owner of Photography Barron. Jim was a professional Auto Racer from 1954 until 1977. During that time, he won several championships. One of his fondest memories was running and winning the 24 Hours of Mexico. He was the owner of Barron Racing L.L.C. and raced vintage cars for the past six years. In 1978, Jim joined the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on the Ticket Trailer Committee. He began judging in 1983 for the School Art Committee. During his tenure, he was a Vice Chairman and the lead advisory judge for the School Art Committee. He was a member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Silver Spur and achieved the School Art Auction Diamond Pallet level and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the School Art Committee. Jim loved life and lived it to its fullest. He loved God, his family, his country and Texas. His proudest accomplishment was his family, who he loved more than anything. In September 2019, He was inducted into the Narrow Gauge Hall of Fame for his contribution to model trains. He raced his last auto race in October of 2019. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Elliott H. and Louise M. Barron. He is survived by his children, Robin L. Barron Fuller, Kristi Barron-Hext, and Elliott V. J. Barron and his wife Cindi; his grandchildren, Annie Parmelly and Lance Posey Jr., Staci and James L. Fuller, William and Kristi Fuller, Elliott O. Barron, Mike and Andrea Rudolph Hext, Will and Ashley Baker, Kasandra Fuller and Jessica Hair, Heather Barron and Hunter Phelps Barron. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Beth Cardono for her friendship, compassion, tireless care and dedication to our father and family. We also wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and Holly Hall for the exceptional care he received. Friends are cordially invited to a service of remembrance and celebration of his life at two o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, the 8th of March, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in the name of Jim Barron be directed to The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Scholarship Fund [designate School Art], P.O. Box 20070, Houston, TX. 77225. Kindly note that donors must designate "In Memory of Jim Barron and School Art;" or to The Morgan Adams Foundation that raises money and awareness on behalf of children with cancer at

