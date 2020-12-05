1/1
James Earl Eakin Jr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Earl Eakin, Jr., 84, of Midland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born July 16, 1936, to Anna Lee and James Earl Eakin, Sr. in Abilene, Texas. He married Nelda Jean Heard on September 15, 1959. They were married for 61 years. He was a 1959 petroleum engineering graduate of Oklahoma University with honors. He worked for Getty Oil Company in south Texas and south Louisiana before moving to Midland in 1972. He retired from Texaco in 1993. He served as an elder for fifteen years at Fairmont Park church of Christ. He was currently a member of Downtown Church of Christ. He was a godly man who enjoyed woodworking and travel and a good pun. Loved his family dearly and loved the Lord. Always an active member and leader at church. He was always finding ways to help, work, and serve behind the scenes to make a difference in many lives. He is survived by his wife, Nelda Eakin, of the home, his son Lee and his wife Maria Eakin of Plano, TX, his daughter Julie and her husband Tom Washburn of Brownwood, TX, three grandchildren Mishaun Sharp of Plano, TX, Trey and his wife Erin Washburn of Alvarado, TX, and Preston and his wife Elyssa Washburn of Lewisville, TX, six great-grandchildren Anthony Field, Alec Sharp, JT, Ella, Avery, and Emma Washburn. Due to COVID concerns there will be a private family graveside service in Electra, Texas, at the Electra Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be sent to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701 or Downtown Church of Christ, 505 San Angelo Street, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved