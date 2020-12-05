James Earl Eakin, Jr., 84, of Midland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born July 16, 1936, to Anna Lee and James Earl Eakin, Sr. in Abilene, Texas. He married Nelda Jean Heard on September 15, 1959. They were married for 61 years. He was a 1959 petroleum engineering graduate of Oklahoma University with honors. He worked for Getty Oil Company in south Texas and south Louisiana before moving to Midland in 1972. He retired from Texaco in 1993. He served as an elder for fifteen years at Fairmont Park church of Christ. He was currently a member of Downtown Church of Christ. He was a godly man who enjoyed woodworking and travel and a good pun. Loved his family dearly and loved the Lord. Always an active member and leader at church. He was always finding ways to help, work, and serve behind the scenes to make a difference in many lives. He is survived by his wife, Nelda Eakin, of the home, his son Lee and his wife Maria Eakin of Plano, TX, his daughter Julie and her husband Tom Washburn of Brownwood, TX, three grandchildren Mishaun Sharp of Plano, TX, Trey and his wife Erin Washburn of Alvarado, TX, and Preston and his wife Elyssa Washburn of Lewisville, TX, six great-grandchildren Anthony Field, Alec Sharp, JT, Ella, Avery, and Emma Washburn. Due to COVID concerns there will be a private family graveside service in Electra, Texas, at the Electra Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be sent to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701 or Downtown Church of Christ, 505 San Angelo Street, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
