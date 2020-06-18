James (Jay) Edward Chaney III, age 43, of Midland, Texas, passed away on June 13, 2020, in Midland. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with the Associate Minister Paula Brooks of First Christian Church of Midland, officiating. For those wishing to attend the service, please be aware that masks are required due to family medical conditions. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Sunset Memorial Gardens. James (Jay) was born at R.A.F. Lakenheath, England, on July 28, 1976. He attended schools in Hobbs, New Mexico, and Lubbock, Texas. He worked as a Lease Operator for Pioneer Resources. James (Jay) served in the Marine Corps. He was a loving son, Daddy/Poppa, brother, grandson, Uncle "Hulk", and a loyal, fun loving friend to all who knew him. James (Jay) is precede in death by his PePa Jim McWilliams, grandparents Lloyd and Sue Shenk, and MaMa and PaPa James Chaney, Sr., and great grandmother Faye Phillips. James (Jay) is survived by his son, PFC Jahred Chaney, daughter, Kailah Chaney, daughter Addison Chaney and mother Sarah, sister and brother-in-law, Kimberley and Scott Bollinger, nephew Sebastian Bollinger, parents Steve and Vickie Shenk, grandmother Peggy McWilliams, and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Pallbearers will be Jahred Chaney, Scott Bollinger, Marc Gonzales, David Fosdick, Brian Hensch, and Kyle Sterling. Memorials may be given to The American Heart Association. The family of James Edward Chaney wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all our family and friends for their prayers and support, Mopar Octane Car Club, Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association, and the VFW. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 18, 2020.