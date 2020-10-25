James ("Jim") Edward Clanahan, 89, of Midland, Texas passed away in the early morning hours of October 19, 2020 due to complications from late stage cancer. A memorial service honoring Jim will be held for family and friends at a later date to be announced. Jim was born April 30, 1931 in Saratoga, Texas to Vallie Reeves Clanahan and Colver Dewey Clanahan. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Colver Dewey Clanahan, Jr.; sister, Verneal Verrett; son, Kyle Edward Clanahan; and daughter-in-law, Karla Clanahan. Jim went to school at Mont Belvieu, Texas in the Barbers Hill school system, graduating from high school there where he excelled in athletics. He met his wife, Marilyn Ann (née Swint), in school and they were married shortly after her graduation on June 6, 1951. That year, Jim and Marilyn moved to West Texas where they would raise all four of their children, and Jim would spend over 35 years as a production mechanic and supervisor for Exxon Corporation in the oil fields of the Permian Basin before retiring. In that time, the family lived in Columbus, Texas; Wink, Texas; Monahans, Texas; Hobbs, New Mexico, Lovington, New Mexico, Exxon Florey Camp, Texas; and Andrews, Texas, until Jim and Marilyn finally settled into retirement in Midland, Texas in 1989. Jim was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church of Andrews for over three decades before transferring membership to St. Luke's United Methodist of Midland, where he and Marilyn have been faithful congregants for over 30 years. Jim was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. The family would like to express its gratitude to the dedicated staff of the Hospice of Midland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. Jim will always be remembered for his giving servant spirit, the good cheer and enthusiasm he shared with everyone, and his hilarious stories from years in the oil patch and countless fishing trips. Jim is survived by his wife Marilyn; his sister Marilyn Marie Hill; his sons James Keith Clanahan and wife Virginia of Sun City, Texas; Kevin Lee Clanahan and wife Jane of Plano, Texas; and Keric Dewey Clanahan and wife Cheryl of Alexandria, Virginia; his seven grandchildren Emily Clanahan (Greg) Dachs, Michael (Angela) Clanahan, Nathaniel Clanahan, Sean (Sara) Clanahan, Kelly Clanahan (Paul) Moreau, Grady Cole Clanahan, and Meghan Clanahan; and his five great-grandchildren Nora and James Dachs, Nathan Clanahan, and Holly and Grace Clanahan. The world was a better place with Jim in it; his family and many friends will miss him and cherish his memory. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.