Service Information
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland , TX 79710
(432)-550-5800
Viewing
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland , TX 79710
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greater St. Luke AME Church
Midland , TX

James Edward Lee, 67 of Midland passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11 am at Greater Saint Luke AME Church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. James was born on March 11, 1952 to Minnie Ruth Lee in Midland, Texas. James entered the military (Army) in September of 1971 and was honorably discharged in November of 1977. James loved to fish and ride motorcycles. The things he loved to do most was sing, attend church, and most of all work. He was a very hard working man that wouldn't stop until his job was done. He drove trucks, worked as a mechanic, and mixed mud for oil wells. Above all else, his family was the most important thing in his life. He was a protector. He was very sociable and made friends easily and he had a lot of them. James is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dock James Lee and Lucille Lee, one sister, Florence Lee. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Ellis Lee, his sons James Lee Jr, Terrance Lee, James Kado Lee (Tupac), and Shaquille Lee. 3 stepsons, Darrell Williams, Daytron Williams, and Michael Williams. One daughter, Rahsheeta Green. Mother, Minnie Ruth Lee, sisters, Olivia Jackson, Sandra Jackson and one brother Calvin Jackson. A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, family and friends. Until We Meet Again Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.

