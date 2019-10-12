Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James F. "Jim" Epley Jr.. View Sign Service Information Robert Massie Funeral Home 402 Rio Concho Dr. San Angelo , TX 76903 (325)-655-8121 Viewing 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Robert Massie Funeral Home 402 Rio Concho Dr. San Angelo , TX 76903 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Robert Massie Riverside Chapel Send Flowers Notice

James F. "Jim" Epley, Jr., 74, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in San Angelo where he has lived since 2010.Public viewing will be from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.Mr. Epley was born January 28, 1945 in Big Spring. He married Hallis Avirett on May 2, 1983 in College Station. Jim was a 1963 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Midland. He received a BS in Finance from The University of Texas and received a BS in Education from Sul Ross State University. He taught at his alma mater, Robert E. Lee High School, and coached junior high football. He was fulfilled helping youth reach their full potential. Jim was most proud to be able to coach his own daughters in softball, where he also helped other girls reach their goal of playing at the collegiate level. He was an avid golfer and loved his classic cars. Survivors include his wife, Hallis; a son, John Epley; three daughters, Laura Epley, Alesha Cribb and her partner Rex Talbert, and Charlotte Marion and husband Joe; honorary daughter, Latanya Minix; five grandchildren, Jakob, Zoey, Luke, Emmi, and Merek; his best friends, Bruce Stanley and wife Nancy, and Johnny Louder; and Bruce's children, Todd and Tara.Just as a person's life cannot be summed up in a list of activities, nor can Jim Epley's life be summed up in the paragraphs above. He changed lives, loved completely, and lived happily. He will be missed. Sign the online register at

James F. "Jim" Epley, Jr., 74, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in San Angelo where he has lived since 2010.Public viewing will be from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.Mr. Epley was born January 28, 1945 in Big Spring. He married Hallis Avirett on May 2, 1983 in College Station. Jim was a 1963 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Midland. He received a BS in Finance from The University of Texas and received a BS in Education from Sul Ross State University. He taught at his alma mater, Robert E. Lee High School, and coached junior high football. He was fulfilled helping youth reach their full potential. Jim was most proud to be able to coach his own daughters in softball, where he also helped other girls reach their goal of playing at the collegiate level. He was an avid golfer and loved his classic cars. Survivors include his wife, Hallis; a son, John Epley; three daughters, Laura Epley, Alesha Cribb and her partner Rex Talbert, and Charlotte Marion and husband Joe; honorary daughter, Latanya Minix; five grandchildren, Jakob, Zoey, Luke, Emmi, and Merek; his best friends, Bruce Stanley and wife Nancy, and Johnny Louder; and Bruce's children, Todd and Tara.Just as a person's life cannot be summed up in a list of activities, nor can Jim Epley's life be summed up in the paragraphs above. He changed lives, loved completely, and lived happily. He will be missed. Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close