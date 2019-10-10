Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James F. O'Briant. View Sign Service Information Grace Presbyterian Church 2801 N Garfield St Midland, TX 79705 Memorial service 4:00 PM Grace Presbyterian Church 2801 N. Garfield Midland , TX View Map Celebration of Life Following Services the home of Carole and Harry Hinkle 2515 Lockheed Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

James F. (Jim) O'Briant, formerly of Midland, Texas died peacefully at his home in Dunedin, Florida on October 7, 2019. Jim was born on March 3, 1935 to James F. O'Briant Sr. and Lola Mize O'Briant in Rotan, Texas where he lived until graduating from Rotan High School. He was affectionately known as "Nibs" to his friends and they continued that habit into adulthood. He attended the University of Oklahoma where he earned a degree in Petroleum Engineering and went on to obtain his Masters at the University of Texas in Austin. He joined Atlantic Richfield and stayed there until 1966 when he left to become an independent oil and gas operator, organizing 2 companies: O'Briant Engineering which drilled and completed oil and gas wells in Texas and New Mexico, and Omar Operating Company which operated oil and gas producing wells on behalf of clients. Jim loved his work: it was his passion, and he was happier reading trade journals than novels. He also loved people and never met a stranger. He was well known for entering a restaurant and walking round to see who was there before sitting down at a table! When in town he enjoyed his regular lunches with friends. He also loved to entertain, and at holiday times he was always on the lookout for what he called 'strays', people who had nowhere to go to spend the holidays and would invite them to his home. In 1985 he married his wife of 34 years, Carol McNeilly and discovered yet another passion: travel. The two travelled to many different parts of the world where they enjoyed the different cultures and experiences. Of particular interest was a trip he took to Papua New Guinea to visit his daughter and son-in-law who spent 10 years there as missionaries. He had the opportunity to get to know some of the local people more intimately, even spending several nights in a bush village on the beach, complete with mosquito net, and found that a fascinating experience. In 2003 the couple took their first cruise and that quickly became virtually an annual event Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Lola Mize O'Briant, father James F. O'Briant, Sr. and sister Lola Jo Tankersley. He is survived by his wife Carol, son Mike O'Briant of Michigan, daughter Kelly Zachary and her husband Brad of Kentucky, step-son Michael McNeilly of Florida,, step-daughter Janet Lucci and husband Jim of San Diego, granddaughters Katie Wenstrom and husband John, Abby O'Briant, Megan Lucci, Ashley McNeilly and grandson Jack Lucci, great grandson Liam McKenzie and great granddaughter Cora Wenstrom. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 4:00 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2801 N. Garfield, Midland with Pastor Cheryl Homsher officiating, followed by a celebration of his life at the home of Carole and Harry Hinkle, 2515 Lockheed, Midland, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, Midland. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019

