On Saturday, November 16th, 2019, James "Jim" Franklin Haney, 70, passed away at his home in Midland, Texas. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend. Jim was born on October 24th, 1949 in McAlester, Oklahoma to Juanita Graff and Jesse Haney. He worked in the oil industry for over 30 years. On June 7th, 2002, he married the love of his life, Dorothy White. They brought together their children from previous marriages and created a beautiful new family. He will be dearly missed but will remain forever in our hearts. Jim had a passion for the outdoors and music. He had played the bass guitar in a band in his youth and enjoyed every minute. He loved to fish and tell the stories for which great fishermen are known. He embodied those old-fashioned values of working hard, loving your family, standing up for what is right, and doing what you could to help others. If you were a friend, then you were family. He passed on many life lessons that will be fondly remembered and some will leave you laughing. He was your typical fisherman after all. But of all the lessons he passed on, the most important ones would be to love with all your heart, don't love by half, and make sure you tell people every day. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Jesse, his mother, Juanita, and his son, Cameron. He is survived and loved by his spouse Dorothy Haney, his sister Helen Haney Sidel, and his five children Jamee Fradiue, James Franklin Jr., Billy Lee Bennett, Danielle Copeland, and Michael James Haney. He also leaves two stepchildren, Erica White and Ashley Haney along with six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday November 22nd at 2:00 p.m., also at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

