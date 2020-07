James Gentry James Gentry, 92, of Midland passed away July 29, 2020. The family will receive friends on Monday August 3, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00am at Nalley-Pickle and Welch Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.



