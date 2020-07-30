James "Jim" H. Nelson Jr., age 62, passed from this world, July 22, 2020. A long time resident of Howard County, Jim was a beloved son, cherished by his children, grandchildren and a host of friends. An avid outdoorsman, "Pop" delighted in passing his skills along to his family members. He had a unique connection with animals, including his surviving friend of many years "Red Dog" Jim worked over the years in various locations throughout the country as a instrumentation/electrical expert. He retired to become the owner of an RV Park, "Dove Landing," in the Lomax community. The stone of the late James H. Nelson, Sr., & Janice Reeves of San Angelo, Tx., brothers Brent Nelson of Odessa, TX, and Matthew Kirk Nelson of San Diego, CA., children Jamie Nelson of Los Angeles, CA, Elijah Zane Nelson of Ft. Worth, Tx., and Courtney Daye Nelson of Greenville, Tx., and grandchildren Preston Ernest Edward Nelson, Colt Cash Nelson, and Conway Clay Nelson, and his loyal "forever" Linda Ray. Memorial services will be decided at a later date.



