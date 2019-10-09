James Jackson (Jimmy) Leach passed away on Sunday evening, October 6, 2019. Jimmy was born on October 20, 1936 in Perry, Arkansas to Myrtle Gracie Horton and John Edgar Leach. The family moved to Knox City, Texas before he started school. As a Knox City Greyhound, Jimmy excelled in sports earning the title of "Mr. Touchdown". He married Bobbie Jean Nance on September 6, 1958. Jimmy spent his career in the oilfield of the Permian Basin. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Billy; and his sisters, Marie and Micky. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bobbie; sons, Eugene (Missy), J.J. (Sherri); daughters, Jeannie Clark (Ricky) and Janna Stanley (Steven); Grandchildren, Scott, Regina, Ryan, Rebecca, Nathan, Josh, Justin, Kaitlin, Ashley, Garrett, Tracey; 7 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the First Baptist Church Chapel. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory, Midland, Texas. Online condolences may be sent at www.npwelch.com .
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019