James Kent Gleitman passed away October 18, 2019 at the age of 66, 3 years shy of his 45th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife and best friend, Alexis Massad Gleitman. He passed of natural causes at his home in Austin, Texas. Jim was born April 7, 1953 in San Angelo, Texas and grew up a West Texas soul with his two brothers John and Joseph before moving to Midland, Texas in 1975. Jim lived the entirety of his life in the state of Texas, save for 4 years he spent at Oklahoma State University, graduating in 1975 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He followed graduation from OSU with a move back to Midland to begin work as a Drilling Engineer for Shell Oil. It was there he and Alexis met and would start a life of 42 years together following their 4-month courtship as close friends. Jim always exhibited incredible humility, never showcasing his accomplishments or sharing his crowning achievements. His remarkable 40-year career in energy through multiple industry cycles was a true testament to his work ethic, leadership, and resolve. Jim held roles at Petroleum Corporation as a District Engineer and became Vice President of Production for Tipperary Corporation before he and Alexis moved to Austin in 1992. Jim launched an incredibly successful 19-year stead at LCRA (Lower Colorado River Authority), holding several leadership roles that culminated in directing Wholesale Power and Market Operations. In the final years of his decorated career, Jim moved back into drilling operations as a consultant for both EOG Resources and Apache Corporation before retiring in 2015. Jim's success in business stemmed from his attention to detail and methodical preparation, but notable throughout his career and personal life was the absolute joy he found in making a deal. Most important to Jim was the family he dearly loved. He enjoyed taking trips to see extended family, watching sporting events with his wife and children, and running errands to home improvement stores. Though he held a degree from OSU, Jim was a diehard University of Texas Longhorn and raised his children the same. He carried a strong sense of purpose in life complemented by a light hearted sense of humor. He also never seemed to meet a stranger and wouldn't hesitate to initiate a conversation. Jim valued honesty, hard work, and discipline. Above all, he could never stress the importance of family enough. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Helen Gleitman of San Angelo, and his father-in-law Alex Massad of Austin. He is survived by his wife Alexis; his son Jimmy Gleitman of Austin and his wife Catherine Gleitman with their children Foster and Grayson; his son Robert Gleitman of Houston and his daughter Rachel Gleitman of Houston; his brother Joseph Gleitman and his wife Debra Janes of Boerne and his brother John Gleitman of San Antonio; his mother-in-law Delores Massad of Austin, his brother-in-law Steve Massad and his wife Laura Devitt of Houston, his brother-in-law Tim Massad and his wife Charlotte Hart of Washington, D.C.; five nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins with whom he was extremely close. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Jim's life at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9th, Headliners Club, 221 West 6th Street, Austin, TX 78701. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of James K. Gleitman to St. Stephen's Episcopal School / Faculty Development. Memorials and guestbook online at

