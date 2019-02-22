James Kyle Denton, 39, of Midland, Texas, passed away on February 17, 2019. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. "J.K.," as he was affectionately known, was born on April 3, 1979 in Bryan, Texas. He grew up in Denison, Texas, and participated in a variety of activities including starting as cornerback for Denison High School and playing French horn in the band. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor's Degree in Petroleum Engineering in 2007. He began working as a petroleum engineer at Energen (now Diamondback Energy) and over the next eleven years rose to the rank of general manager. He was a loving husband to wife, Lauryn, and devoted father to daughters, Emily and Sydney. He enjoyed golfing, grilling, projects with his daughters, and watching sports, especially Texas Tech. He is survived by parents, Bruce Denton and Jane Miller Hayes, brother, Mark Denton, and a large extended family. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Diamondback Energy, Trinity School of Midland, and all friends and family for their help in this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an educational trust fund for Emily and Sydney under the James Denton Memorial Fund at Frost Bank. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Kyle Denton.
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 22, 2019