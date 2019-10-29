Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. "Jimmy" Yarborough. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

James L. "Jimmy" Yarborough passed away at his Midland home on October 25, 2019. Jimmy was born on November 18, 1945, in Corpus Christi, Texas to W.B. "Dub" Yarborough and Katherine Kleberg Yarborough. Jimmy lived most of his life in Midland and spent wonderful times on the King Ranch in South Texas. Jimmy loved his many family and friends, a great number of whom shared his interests in polo and wildlife. Under the tutelage of his uncle John Armstrong, Jimmy and his Armstrong cousins won the 1973 Capital and National Eight Goal Intra-Circuit Champions tournament in Santa Barbara, California. Jimmy played polo on several teams which took him all over the country. In 1981, playing on his Y-Bar-O Polo Team, Jimmy won the President's Cup in San Antonio. Jimmy was also an avid hunter who held a deep love of wildlife which led him to an extensive involvement in photography and travels to places as far away as Antarctica. As a result of his travels, Jimmy fell in love with Alaska and Yellowstone, but never lost his feelings for his home state of Texas. Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, W.B. "Dub" Yarborough and Katherine Kleberg Yarborough, his brother, Wm. Blake Yarborough, Jr. and Blake's children Jordan and Taylor. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Susan and his two children Katrina Yarborough (Tamara) and James Yarborough (Hillary) as well as his grandchildren, Rowan and Faye, sister, Linda Yarborough and her children Dub Yarborough and Brooke Yarborough, Nephew Justin Yarborough (Ashley) and their children Ava and Hudson. The family has planned a graveside service on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Chamberlain Cemetery under the direction of the Turcotte-Piper Mortuary in Kingsville with a reception to follow. The family will also hold a reception in Midland on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 (with remembrances of Jimmy beginning at 3:00) at Jimmy's residence, 5 Saddle Club Dr., Midland, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Hillcrest School in Midland, the or the .

James L. "Jimmy" Yarborough passed away at his Midland home on October 25, 2019. Jimmy was born on November 18, 1945, in Corpus Christi, Texas to W.B. "Dub" Yarborough and Katherine Kleberg Yarborough. Jimmy lived most of his life in Midland and spent wonderful times on the King Ranch in South Texas. Jimmy loved his many family and friends, a great number of whom shared his interests in polo and wildlife. Under the tutelage of his uncle John Armstrong, Jimmy and his Armstrong cousins won the 1973 Capital and National Eight Goal Intra-Circuit Champions tournament in Santa Barbara, California. Jimmy played polo on several teams which took him all over the country. In 1981, playing on his Y-Bar-O Polo Team, Jimmy won the President's Cup in San Antonio. Jimmy was also an avid hunter who held a deep love of wildlife which led him to an extensive involvement in photography and travels to places as far away as Antarctica. As a result of his travels, Jimmy fell in love with Alaska and Yellowstone, but never lost his feelings for his home state of Texas. Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, W.B. "Dub" Yarborough and Katherine Kleberg Yarborough, his brother, Wm. Blake Yarborough, Jr. and Blake's children Jordan and Taylor. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Susan and his two children Katrina Yarborough (Tamara) and James Yarborough (Hillary) as well as his grandchildren, Rowan and Faye, sister, Linda Yarborough and her children Dub Yarborough and Brooke Yarborough, Nephew Justin Yarborough (Ashley) and their children Ava and Hudson. The family has planned a graveside service on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Chamberlain Cemetery under the direction of the Turcotte-Piper Mortuary in Kingsville with a reception to follow. The family will also hold a reception in Midland on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 (with remembrances of Jimmy beginning at 3:00) at Jimmy's residence, 5 Saddle Club Dr., Midland, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Hillcrest School in Midland, the or the . Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.