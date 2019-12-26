Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Lee "Jimmy" Davis. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Graveside service 10:00 AM Mart Cemetery Mart , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

James Lee "Jimmy" Davis, of Midland, Texas died peacefully at home on December 21, 2019 at the age of 93. A resident of Midland since 1960, Mr. Davis worked for Mobil, formerly Magnolia Oil, for 16 years. In 1966, Mr. Davis founded J. L. Davis Gas Consulting as an independent gas consultant. Over the course of almost 55 years, with Mr. Davis' attention, intelligence and intuition, the business developed into a successful enterprise. His business interests expanded from the core oil and gas consulting and contracting to natural gas transportation and marketing, banking, real estate, and aviation among other pursuits. These businesses currently employ more than 1,200 people, many with 40 years of tenure. To everyone, he remained loyal and caring and often helped in numerous ways to meet special needs. Mr. Davis was pleased with what he was able to accomplish, but was quick to say that without the GI Bill affording a poor boy a college education, competent and caring grade school and high school teachers, timing and luck, he could not have achieved what he did. Born in Kirk Community outside of Waco, Texas, on November 21, 1926, to William Kella Davis and Bonnie Marie Grammer, he moved to Mart, Texas when he was three weeks old and graduated from Mart High School in 1944 in the midst of WWII. Mr. Davis enlisted in the Navy and was selected to enter the V12 military program, designed to provide a university education in mathematics and science to ensure military leaders for future generations. He graduated from the University of Texas in 1949 after being discharged from the Navy. Mr. Davis, himself, considered his own points of pride with the accomplishment of his children and grandchildren, all of whom are successful leaders today. He would tell you he had a little luck, a capable mind, a strong work ethic, and a solid background growing up. James Lee Davis is preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Louise Schneider (also raised in Mart), his parents, and his two brothers, Jack and Billy Davis. His son-in-law, Mike Winter, died in 2004. Survivors include his current wife, Nancy Chandler Davis and her children, Jaimi Mueller and husband David, Brandi Geron and husband Chris and Staci Paglusch and husband Dannie with many children, grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. His children with Dorothy include Sandra Maddox and husband Jimmy of Dallas; David Davis and wife Peggy of Midland; Michael Davis and wife Rhonda of Midland; and Lori Winter of Midland. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren relish the memories and sense of family he instilled. A burial will be in Mart, Texas Cemetery, on Saturday, December 28th at 10:00 a.m. A reception in Midland, Texas, will be held in the gathering space at the Golf Course Road Church of Christ in Midland on January 3, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Memorials can be made to the Dorothy and J. L. Davis Scholarship Fund, First Christian Church, 1301 West Louisiana, Midland, Texas, 79701, or the Dorothy L. and James L. Davis Memorial Scholarship, c/o Waco Foundation, 1227 N. Valley Mills, Suite 235, Waco, Texas 76710. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

James Lee "Jimmy" Davis, of Midland, Texas died peacefully at home on December 21, 2019 at the age of 93. A resident of Midland since 1960, Mr. Davis worked for Mobil, formerly Magnolia Oil, for 16 years. In 1966, Mr. Davis founded J. L. Davis Gas Consulting as an independent gas consultant. Over the course of almost 55 years, with Mr. Davis' attention, intelligence and intuition, the business developed into a successful enterprise. His business interests expanded from the core oil and gas consulting and contracting to natural gas transportation and marketing, banking, real estate, and aviation among other pursuits. These businesses currently employ more than 1,200 people, many with 40 years of tenure. To everyone, he remained loyal and caring and often helped in numerous ways to meet special needs. Mr. Davis was pleased with what he was able to accomplish, but was quick to say that without the GI Bill affording a poor boy a college education, competent and caring grade school and high school teachers, timing and luck, he could not have achieved what he did. Born in Kirk Community outside of Waco, Texas, on November 21, 1926, to William Kella Davis and Bonnie Marie Grammer, he moved to Mart, Texas when he was three weeks old and graduated from Mart High School in 1944 in the midst of WWII. Mr. Davis enlisted in the Navy and was selected to enter the V12 military program, designed to provide a university education in mathematics and science to ensure military leaders for future generations. He graduated from the University of Texas in 1949 after being discharged from the Navy. Mr. Davis, himself, considered his own points of pride with the accomplishment of his children and grandchildren, all of whom are successful leaders today. He would tell you he had a little luck, a capable mind, a strong work ethic, and a solid background growing up. James Lee Davis is preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Louise Schneider (also raised in Mart), his parents, and his two brothers, Jack and Billy Davis. His son-in-law, Mike Winter, died in 2004. Survivors include his current wife, Nancy Chandler Davis and her children, Jaimi Mueller and husband David, Brandi Geron and husband Chris and Staci Paglusch and husband Dannie with many children, grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. His children with Dorothy include Sandra Maddox and husband Jimmy of Dallas; David Davis and wife Peggy of Midland; Michael Davis and wife Rhonda of Midland; and Lori Winter of Midland. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren relish the memories and sense of family he instilled. A burial will be in Mart, Texas Cemetery, on Saturday, December 28th at 10:00 a.m. A reception in Midland, Texas, will be held in the gathering space at the Golf Course Road Church of Christ in Midland on January 3, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Memorials can be made to the Dorothy and J. L. Davis Scholarship Fund, First Christian Church, 1301 West Louisiana, Midland, Texas, 79701, or the Dorothy L. and James L. Davis Memorial Scholarship, c/o Waco Foundation, 1227 N. Valley Mills, Suite 235, Waco, Texas 76710. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close