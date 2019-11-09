James Lingnau, 51, of Andrews passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Midland. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Means Memorial United Methodist Church, 311 NE 2nd Street, in Andrews with Pastor Les Hall, officiating. Interment will follow in the Andrews North Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Friday at McNett Funeral Home. Please visit www.mcnettfuneralhome.com for obituary information, visitation and service details, and family pictures or videos.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 9, 2019