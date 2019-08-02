James M. Miller, age 83, of Odessa, TX, passed away on July 30, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Life Change Baptist Church . Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Johnny Thomason officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. James was born October 7, 1935 to James Maurice Miller and Maude Wilder (Walker) Miller. He married Carolyn on June 3, 1957 in Odessa. He owned and operated Pump Energy. He also worked in the United States Army at the Pentagon. James is preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn Ann Miller, his parents and 3 sisters. He is survived by his two daughters, Fonda Wicks and Shelby Health; four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and 3 brothers. Pallbearers will be Sean Mosler, Hunter Farrell, Jackson Vines, Jerry Harris, Gary Mason, Audie Mead, Greg Rodriguez and Al Garcia. Memorials may be given in James Miller's name to the Life Change Baptist Church. The family of James Miller wish to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Darrell Parsons, Dr. Tejas Patel, family and a multitude of friends and the Life Change Baptist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 2, 2019