James Malcolm Truitt, who was retired from the electronics industry, died at his home in Midland on February 18. He was 84. When he was healthy and at his best, Jim loved meeting new people, entertaining, deep-sea fishing, rafting trips on the Rio Grande, and helping others. He had a great interest in antique vehicles and supervised the restoration of two of them over the years. He was also an avid gardener, cook, and pro football and basketball fan. The Miami Dolphins were his favorite team for years until they stopped winning. (A true football fan's loyalty dies hard.) Jim was born in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1934. He served for eight years in the US Air Force, spending most of that time in Bitburg, Germany. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lexie and Mamie Truitt. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mary Pennebaker Truitt, by his three daughters, Kimberly Raymond, Robyn Patteson and Tynette Edwards (husband Larry), and by seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and by his brother and sister-in-law Tom and Lynn Truitt, and by his sister, Fay Bruner. No services are scheduled. The family will gather when the bluebonnets are blooming in the San Antonio area to celebrate his life. If you wish, please make any donations in Jim's memory to s, Habitat for Humanity or to a . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

