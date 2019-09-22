Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James P. "Phil" Stinson. View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Funeral service 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Notice

James P. "Phil" Stinson passed from this life, September 18, 2019. He was born September 25, 1941 in Eldorado, IL. He is survived by his wife Jean; children Julie, Jeff and wife Lelia Stinson; brother Tom and wife Martha; nephews David and Darin Stinson; nieces Rev. Marsha and husband Randy Bishop, LaDonna and husband DeWayne Whitlock; great-nieces Evan Whitlock, Kate and Liz Stinson Holly and husband Chad Schultz, Alayna and husband Wes Ryker, Madison and husband Kenneth Ninnes,Mallory Bishop and great-nephew Dane and wife Jean Whitlock; cousins and many friends. Phil attended Rolla Missouri School of Mines. He began his lifelong career working in the oil industry with Guiberson, Bill Roden Oil Co., and HNG Oil Co., where he became Vice-President of Drilling covering West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. Later he worked as Drilling Superintendent with OGE Drilling & Engineering of Midland. After retirement he continued work as a consultant. He was a life member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, and an avid and accomplished wood worker. He loved and enjoyed his ushering duties and helping as a "counter" at First Methodist Church, his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Ruth Stinson; and in-laws Herman, Annabelle and Fred Griswold. Many heartfelt thanks and gratitude to our church and Pastor Todd and staff, Home Hospice, and the Oncology Center Staff Medical Center nurses and doctors. Thank you one and all for prayers, cards, food and kind wishes. Officiating: Rev. Todd Salzwedel, Rev. Marsha Bishop, Music David Corman family and music staff. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, September 23, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at First Methodist Church with Reverend Todd Salzwedel officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at

