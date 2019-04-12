Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James R. (Jim) Richardson. View Sign



James R. Richardson (Jim) passed from this life on April 7, 2019 after a brief, valiant fight against pancreatic cancer. Jim was born November 22, 1946 to Rex and Lois Richardson in Midland, Texas. He graduated from Midland High School in 1965, attended Odessa Junior College, and graduated from Sul Ross State University in 1969. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Brooks, on June 4, 1966 in Midland. Jim spent 32 years working as a corrosion technician in the oil and gas fields in and around Midland, Oklahoma City, San Angelo, Tx., and Minden, La. He retired from ConocoPhillips in 2006, and he and Marilyn moved to San Antonio. He spent many hours volunteering with literacy programs, ESL classes and Hospice. He volunteered with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Posse and was a faithful volunteer with Meals on Wheels in San Antonio until failing health forced him to stop He was a youth leader and Elder in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Jim was predeceased by his parents and his older brother, Johnny. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn; two daughters, Melanie Severo (Tony) of Essex Junction, Vermont and Susan Garza (Mario) of Corinth, Texas; one son, John Paul Richardson of Denver, Colorado; four grandchildren, Kevin Schlickeisen of Austin, Casey Schlickeisen of San Marcos, Tony Garza and Anna Garza of Corinth; and one brother, Bob Richardson (Mary) of Midland. Celebration of Life services were held Wednesday, April 10:00 at his home with family and close friends in attendance. Memorial contributions can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network ( pancan.org ), St Jude Children's Hospital, or the . "He has showed you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?" Micah 6:8 Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2019

