Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Buck" Row. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

James "Buck" Row, age 92, of Midland, Texas passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019. James was born December 3, 1926 in Gouldbusk, Texas. Buck was in the US Army from March 1945 to October 1946 and was honorably discharged. Buck and Clara married on March the 24th 1950 and just celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Buck was a Christian, deacon, and member of Crestview Baptist Church since February of 1994. He enjoyed fishing with his sons and brother in-laws, and enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys with his family. He worked for Drilco Oil and Tool for 29 years, and retired in 1985. After working for Drilco, Buck went to work for MISD in the grounds department and as a bus monitor for the next ten years then retired for the second time. Buck is survived by his wife, Clara Row; son Jimmy Row and wife Janelle; daughter Debbie and husband John Evans; and son Terry Row. Buck is also survived by his grandchildren Emily Provost, Molly Swanson, Nick Evans, Matt Evans, Christina Lyne, and 9 great grandchildren. Buck is preceded in death by his parents David and Ivy Row, his sisters Lucille Howard, Dennie Baker and brothers Elvin Row and Davis Row. Serving as pallbearers are Nick Evans, Matt Evans, Jeremy Swanson, Mike Barnes, Gary Meador and Larry Wesson. A funeral service for James "Buck" Row will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Hwy, Midland, Texas. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

James "Buck" Row, age 92, of Midland, Texas passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019. James was born December 3, 1926 in Gouldbusk, Texas. Buck was in the US Army from March 1945 to October 1946 and was honorably discharged. Buck and Clara married on March the 24th 1950 and just celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Buck was a Christian, deacon, and member of Crestview Baptist Church since February of 1994. He enjoyed fishing with his sons and brother in-laws, and enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys with his family. He worked for Drilco Oil and Tool for 29 years, and retired in 1985. After working for Drilco, Buck went to work for MISD in the grounds department and as a bus monitor for the next ten years then retired for the second time. Buck is survived by his wife, Clara Row; son Jimmy Row and wife Janelle; daughter Debbie and husband John Evans; and son Terry Row. Buck is also survived by his grandchildren Emily Provost, Molly Swanson, Nick Evans, Matt Evans, Christina Lyne, and 9 great grandchildren. Buck is preceded in death by his parents David and Ivy Row, his sisters Lucille Howard, Dennie Baker and brothers Elvin Row and Davis Row. Serving as pallbearers are Nick Evans, Matt Evans, Jeremy Swanson, Mike Barnes, Gary Meador and Larry Wesson. A funeral service for James "Buck" Row will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Hwy, Midland, Texas. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellisfunerals.com for the Row family. Services entrusted to Ellis Funeral Home. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close