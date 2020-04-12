Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Roy "Jim" Panuska. View Sign Service Information Thos Shepherd & Son 125 S Church St Hendersonville , NC 28793 (828)-693-3435 Send Flowers Notice

James "Jim" Roy Panuska 70, of Hendersonville, NC passed away at his home on Monday, April 6, 2020 after a three year struggle with cancer. He was born in Rapid City, South Dakota the eldest son to the late George and Genevieve Panuska. Jim graduated from Texas Christian University in 1970 (go Horned Frogs!) and went on to earn an M.D. and Ph.D in biochemistry from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. It was in Cleveland that he met his future wife, Ann Hart, a nurse and Akron native, through mutual friends Maryann Liguore and Vladimir Swerchowsky. They married in 1977, had two daughters and moved the family to Houston, Texas to finish Jim's internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Baylor Medical Center, where he served as Chief Resident. From there it was another move to St. Louis to complete a fellowship in Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology at Washington University before finally joining the faculty at CWRU, teaching and running a research lab specializing in treatment of respiratory syncytial virus. Jim loved the complexity of research and the relationships made with students and colleagues and formed especially close, lifelong friendships with Drs. Fabio Midulla, Alberto Villani and Rocco Merolla, who came from the University of Rome to work alongside Jim, and learn from the research in his lab. The years in Cleveland as a young family were happy ones, with close friends and extended family nearby, the welcoming of a son, and years of rooting for the Indians and Cavs. In 1997, Jim left academics and joined a private Allergy & Asthma practice in Midland, Texas. Although he missed his research, he loved his patients and was often gifted with venison, quail, and dirty jokes from their visits. Jim quickly adapted to life as a West Texan, taking his son hunting, getting a pickup truck, and trading in fishing poles for golf clubs with good friends Drs. Steve Hankinson and Dave Power. Jim's passion for cooking and gardening came from working alongside his mother both in the garden and the kitchen and was especially influenced by her epicurean tastes and traditional Scandinavian dishes. As a boy, he was introduced to his other passion, fishing, by his Uncle Roy and honed that skill in the lakes and rivers of South Dakota with his lifelong friend Jim Stordahl, the waters of the Caribbean as his family moved to St. John in the Virgin Islands, and then throughout adulthood in fishing expeditions around the country. Retiring in 2013, he and Ann moved to Hendersonville, North Carolina. Realizing quickly that he and Ann couldn't share a yard for vegetables, he bought a small property nearby with good sunshine and lots of room to grow tomatoes. Little did he know at the time that this was the beginning of his much loved Willow Oak Farm. Beekeeping, growing fava beans, building birdhouses and driving the tractor filled his days. Throughout his life, Jim discovered and explored things deeply, every few years diving headlong into another interest. Along the way, he found and cultivated strong friendships. Above all, he loved and cherished his family deeply and held his time with them dear. Jim will be terribly missed by his wife of 43 years, Ann; two daughters Genevieve and husband Scott Harper, Katharine and husband Jon Lentz, one son Matthew Panuska, his much loved grandchildren Avery Harper and Frances and Juniper Lentz; two sisters Jeanette Nesseler and Jill Clement, and one brother Jay Panuska. When traveling is once again permitted, his family will gather at the farmhouse to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Jim can be made to National Pubilc Radio

