James "Jim" Shaw, 83, of Midland, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. He is survived by his wife, Donna Shaw



