James "Jim" Shaw, 83, of Midland, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. James Walter Shaw was born on October 23, 1937 to Thelma and Fred Shaw, Sr. in Stamford, TX. After graduating from Paint Creek High School where he played varsity football, basketball, and baseball, Jim began a long and fulfilling career working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, which later became AT&T. He began as a typist for the company in New Orleans in 1956, but spent the majority of his career as a lineman and cable splicer, and passed up many opportunities to work in management because he really enjoyed his craft. He retired after 37 years in 1993. There was nothing more Jim liked than watching football. He was a true historian of the Little Southwest Conference. He also was a steadfast Lee Rebels, Texas Longhorns, and Greenbay Packers football fan through thick and thin over the decades. Jim loved football, but he loved his family and grandchildren more. Jim stayed busy constantly watching his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren compete and perform in their various activities. "Pa" as everyone in the family called him was the ultimate babysitter, playmate, and best friend for his grandchildren and great grandchildren. The sky was the limit when it came to having adventures with Pa. He was always there to provide support, encouragement, and his love. Above all else, Jim was a man of great faith, and the Bible was his constant companion. He loved sharing the Christian faith, and he truly walked in faith daily in preparation for his transition into Heaven. He is survived by Donna Shaw, the love of his life for sixty-one years, as well as his four children: Jay Shaw of Midland, Aprile Anglin (Charles) of Ft. Worth, Rock Shaw of Midland, and Sherri Heiting (Tom) of Midland along with their families including seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He also is survived by sisters Virginia Davison of Huffman, TX and Chris Owens of New Orleans, LA and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, three sisters, and one granddaughter. The family suggests memorials be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
