James Thomas Lott, Sr., 89, of Midland, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Manor Park. He was born October 26, 1930 in Leggett, TX to the late Pearl Minnie (Herring) and Joseph Calvin Lott. Memorial services will be held privately by the family.



